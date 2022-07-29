Eleanor Mae Higgins, 91, died on Wednesday, 27 July, at the National Health Care Center in Greenwood.
Born in Greenwood County, she was a daughter of the late Charles Harrison and Irene Virginia Blizzard Higgins. She was a 1949 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 1953 graduate of Furman University, where she was a member of the Furman Singers. She also attended several other colleges and universities.
She was a second-grade teacher at Laurel Elementary School in Greenville, a public-school music teacher and then sixth grade teacher in Augusta, Georgia. She worked as a U.S. Civil Service clerk-stenographer, secretary, and bookkeeper for Mays and Mays attorneys in Greenwood, an elementary school librarian in Greenwood School District 50, and a seasonal clerk at Park Seed Company.
She was a member of the Providence Baptist Church, the United Daughter of the Confederacy, and the Old Ninety Six District Chapter of the South Carolina Genealogical Society.
She is survived by a sister, Mrs. Richard (Virginia) Cook. Richard and Virginia live in Wheaton, IL. Other survivors include Felder Dorn of Millburn, NJ, the husband of Mae's deceased younger sister Sara Ruth, and many nieces and nephews.
Private burial will be at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
