Eleanor Mae Higgins, 91, died on Wednesday, 27 July, at the National Health Care Center in Greenwood.

Born in Greenwood County, she was a daughter of the late Charles Harrison and Irene Virginia Blizzard Higgins. She was a 1949 graduate of Greenwood High School and a 1953 graduate of Furman University, where she was a member of the Furman Singers. She also attended several other colleges and universities.

Tags