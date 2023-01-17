Eleanor Anne Thompson Wideman, 89, resident of Sylvan Road, wife of Frank Marion Wideman Jr., went to her heavenly home Monday, January 16, 2023, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont surrounded by her family.
Born September 14, 1933, in Greenwood, SC, she was a daughter of the late Claude Cleveland and Verma Palmer Thompson. She retired from Park Seed Company.
She was a lifelong member of Lowell Street United Methodist Church and of The Hannah Circle of United Methodist Women.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are a son, Dan Wideman and wife Kathy of Greenwood; a daughter, Porter Palmer and husband William of Florida; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and bonus children, Mike and Kris Brown.
She was predeceased by a sister, Ruth Phillips and a brother, Cleve Thompson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Lowell Street United Methodist Church, with Rev. Viki Hydrick and Rev. Dick Waldrep officiating.
Honorary escorts will be Carol Wood, Carolyn Kay, Jane Copeland, Helen Whitlock, Pat Manley, Linda Sauerwine, and Debbie Godfrey.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends 10-11 Thursday morning at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lowell Street United Methodist Church, 300 Lowell Avenue Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646.