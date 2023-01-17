Eleanor Anne Thompson Wideman, 89, resident of Sylvan Road, wife of Frank Marion Wideman Jr., went to her heavenly home Monday, January 16, 2023, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont surrounded by her family.

Born September 14, 1933, in Greenwood, SC, she was a daughter of the late Claude Cleveland and Verma Palmer Thompson. She retired from Park Seed Company.