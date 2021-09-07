SALUDA — Eland Chapman, 77, of Saluda, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 9 at Milton Shealy Funeral Home, with burial at his home place, 197 Dave Road, Saluda, SC 29138. Mr. Chapman requested everyone in attendance of the funeral wear jeans and sneakers. The Rev. Charles Houston will officiate.
Mr. Chapman was born in Saluda, SC, a son of the late Dave and Agnes Chapman. He was an United States Navy Veteran. He was the sweetest, kindest and most stubborn soul, as well as generous and faithful. Mr. Chapman knew what he wanted and what everyone else needed. He was a loving husband and father who will be deeply missed.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 53 years, Jane Chapman; children, John. D. "J.D." Chapman, Kimberly Chapman, Donna Vacchio (Bryan); grandchildren, Donielle Chapman, Jennifer Abercrombie, Randy James Abercrombie; and great-grandchildren, Julius "Boppy" Norris, Mitch and Alexus Blake. Also surviving are his sisters, Pat Walker, Linda Marullo, Evelyn Derrick and Ilene Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Bobby "Goat", Larry, Ray, David "Dooley" and James "Poogie" Chapman.
Mr. Chapman requested no flowers, instead donations to be made to the Boys Farm in Newberry or WW Wyman King Academy.
