Elaine Summey
BRADLEY — Elaine Black Summey, 64, resident of Rushville Road, wife of Bryan Samuel Summey, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Born January 16, 1957, in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Harry Frank and Barbara Lydie Black. Elaine loved going to the beach and being outside gardening.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home, are a daughter, Stephanie Summey of Greenwood; a son, Richie Summey of Bradley; a son-in-law, Chris Price of Hodges; and five grandchildren, Addison Price, Chace and Anna Price, Bryson Price, Andrew Gossett, and Pearson Summey.
She was predeceased in death by two daughters, Courtney Price and Gina Harris.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Frank Thomas and Kevin Walker officiating. A private burial will follow.
The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church of Ninety-Six, 301 N. Cambridge St., Ninety-Six, SC 29666 or Harris Baptist Church, 300 Center St., Greenwood, SC 29649.
Blyth Funeral Home & Creation Services is assisting the Summey family.