Virginia Elaine Hughes Carruth, 67, formerly of 204 Lake Street, widow of Ed Carruth, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Clifton Hughes, Jr. and Virginia Bramlett Hughes. Elaine was formerly employed by the Greenwood Methodist Home and was a member of Rosemont Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children, Mike Carruth (Cindi), Michele Carruth and Shane Carruth (Brandi); her sister, Marcella Hughes; her brother, Terry Hughes and three grandchildren, Briana Carruth, Dawson Carruth and Christian Carruth, all of Greenwood.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Dawson Carruth, Christian Carruth, Adam McCoy, Justin McKelley, Nathan Swofford and Martin Carruth.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m.
The family requests that anyone attending the service to please wear a mask while inside the funeral home.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Hospice House, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Messages and photos may be shared with Elaine's family by visiting her life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.