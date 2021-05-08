McCORMICK — Elaine C. Baggett, 79, resident of McCormick, wife of Curtis Earl Baggett, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at her home.
Born October 23, 1941, in McCormick, she was a daughter of the late James Garland and Julia Ann Jennings Campbell. She was a graduate of McCormick High School and retired from Harrison Attorney at Law.
Mrs. Baggett was a member of McCormick United Methodist Church where she taught the youth Sunday School Class and kept the nursey for over 20 years. She was also a member of the American Legion Aux.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her daughter, Lauren Hope Baggett of McCormick; two sisters, Sue Campbell Brock of Spartanburg and Linda Campbell Kidd of McCormick; one brother, William Bailey Campbell of Charleston; two grandchildren, Kortavis Drennon and Kurtis Drennon; and one great-grandson, Karter Drennon.
Mrs. Baggett was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas Campbell and James Campbell, Jr.; and two sisters, Bettye Campbell Hopkins and Faye Campbell Nance.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 am on Tuesday at McCormick City Cemetery with Rev. C. Nels Ledwell officiating.
The family will receive friends and family at the funeral home from 6-7:30 Monday evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McCormick United Methodist Church, PO Box 267, McCormick, SC 29835.
