Effie Geneva Morgan
CLINTON — Effie Geneva Morgan, widow of Timothy Morgan Sr. entered into eternal rest on August 26, 2021 at NHC of Clinton. She was born in Edgefield County, April 11, 1941 a daughter of the late Woodrow Fisher Sr. and Willie Mae Garrett Fisher. She was a member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church and a graduate of Brewer High School. She was formerly employed with Capsugel, National Health Care , and retired from Wesley Commons.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter Angela Morgan of Greenwood, SC; one son Timothy Morgan, Jr. (Phyllis); one sister, Bobbie Jean Williams of Greenwood; one brother, James Fisher of Orlando, FL; two grandchildren, LaShae Morgan and Stephanie Morgan, both of Greenwood and three great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, at The Evening Star, with Bishop Emanuel Spearman officiating. Public viewing will be Monday, August 30 from 1-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Please be mindful of Covid guidelines and wear a mask. The family is at their respective homes. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Morgan family