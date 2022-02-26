Effie Cleveland Hoffman, 81, of Marshall Circle, widow of Charles David Hoffman, died Saturday, February 26, 2022 at her home.
Born in Newberry County, she was a daughter of the late John C. and Ovalene Fain Cleveland. Ms. Effie retired from Greenwood Mills and had formerly worked with Kyzer Roth Mills. She was a long-time member of Faith Temple Holiness Church, where she taught the primary class for many years. In recent years, she attended South Greenwood Assembly of God.
She is survived by her son, Karl Hoffman (Deborah) of Greenwood; her daughter, Karen Crawford (Wally Fuller) of Ninety Six; a sister, Marie Sabbagha of Gilbert; a brother, Roy Cleveland (Lucille) of Johnston; grandchildren, Effie Richele Bradley (Chris), Kevin Lee and Jason Butler; great grandchildren, Adia Fain and Devin Butler; special friends Ms. Willie Mae Norman and Kathy Hollingsworth.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Parthinnia Bush, Lizzie Mae Jeter, Myrtle Couch and Fannie Lou Smyser; and brothers, F.M. Cleveland, W.O. Cleveland and G.W. Cleveland.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Faith Temple Holiness Church with the Rev. Carroll Harrison and Danny Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Rev. Seth Cowart officiating.
Pallbearers will be Roy Cleveland Jr., Scotty Cleveland, Shickre Sabbagha, Kevin Lee, Chris Bradley and Jason Butler. Devin Butler will serve as a junior pallbearer.
The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 1-2 p.m.
The family is at the home, 140 Marshall Circle, Greenwood.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont and a heartfelt thanks to her special friends, Willie Mae Norman and Kathy Hollingsworth.
Memorials may be made to Faith Temple Holiness Church, 693 Highway 702, Chappells, SC 29037, South Greenwood Assembly of God, 280 Galilee Road, Greenwood, SC 29646 or Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646 (hospicepiedmont.org).
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
