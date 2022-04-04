Edythe Davies Conway

Edythe Davies Conway, 89, resident of Wesley Commons and prior longtime resident of Ithaca, NY, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022. She was the wife of Richard Conway for seventy years.

She was the daughter of the late Gwilym and Doris Williams Davies. She grew up in Africa till she was 10, as her parents were medical missionaries. One of her favorite stories was helping her father by acting as an anesthesiologist counting drops of ether onto a patient’s mask. She and her family returned to Waukesha, Wisconsin as World War II was breaking out.

Edy graduated from Waukesha High School, attended Carroll College and graduate from Cornell University, with a Bachelor’s, a Master’s, and Ph.D. in Home Economics. She then joined the Cornell faculty. She traveled New York State helping to transform Home Economics to Human Ecology. She retired from Cornell University. Edy was also co-owner and Chief Operating Officer of a software business, CWAY Systems.

Edy was a long-time member of the Presbyterian Church and then the Methodist Church and a member of the Ithaca Yacht Club. She was a swimmer and sailor who loved living on the lake and traveling. She was co-owner of several boats and enjoyed many sailing adventures. She met Richard through their shared love of the water. Together they spent many summers sailing with family and friends on Cayuga Lake, Lake Ontario and the East Coast everywhere from the Chesapeake Bay to Nova Scotia.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Kathryn Dimiduk of Ithaca, NY, two sons, Ralph and wife Teresa Conway of Saratoga, CA, and Evan and wife Susan Conway of CA, three sisters, Genevieve “Gen” Hall, Evelyn Otto and Dorothy Watson; seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, JoAn Evans.

Family was very important to Edy. She was the catalyst for summer family reunions by the lake house that she helped design. Many a lobster and entertaining story was shared over a glass of wine and hors d’oeures, or a marshmallow by a beach bonfire. She was also a fierce Cribbage and Bridge card player.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.