Edwin "Ed" Leroy Langley, 82, resident of Glendale Heights, husband of Doris Powell Langley, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at NHC Healthcare of Greenwood.
Born March 28, 1939, in McCormick, he was a son of the late Dewey Hobson Langley and Mary Alexandria Browne Langley. A 1957 graduate of McCormick High School, he was also a former SC National Guardsman and was retired from Monsanto after 34 years of service. After retirement he enjoyed serving as a ranger at The Links at Stoney Point Golf Club.
A member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, he was also a former usher and was a member of the Charles Poore Sunday School Class.
He was an avid golfer, deer hunter, fisherman and Clemson Tiger Fan, but above all else he loved God and his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 61 years are a son, Edwin Steven "Steve" and wife Tammy Langley of Greenwood; a brother, John M. Langley of McCormick; two sisters, Julia E. Cummings of Irmo and Laura A. Chandler of Troy; a sister-in-law, Jean F. Langley; two grandchildren, Christina Langley (Aaron) Walker of Troy, and Andrea Langley (Ryan) Rosbury of Greenwood; three great-grandchildren, William Nathaniel Walker, Samuel Steven Rosbury and Elizabeth Joy Rosbury.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Dewey Hobson Langley, Jr. and Alfred "Al" Lewis Langley; and a sister, Carolyn Ann Langley Strom.
Memorial services will be conducted 11:00 am Wednesday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dan Smyth officiating. The family will be at the home in Glendale Heights and will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson Association of the Carolinas, 2101 Sardis Road North, Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28227; Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646; or to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 550 Highway 72 Bypass NW, Greenwood, SC 29649.
