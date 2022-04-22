Edwin (Ed) H. Brown

HODGES — Mr. Edwin (Ed) H. Brown, age 86, of Hodges, SC, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Edwin was a graduate of Carolina School of Commerce in 1954, located in Anderson, SC. He worked as data processing manager for Greenwood County for many years and was the data processing manager for Self Memorial Hospital for 10 years. He was an executive board member of the South Carolina Association of Finance and Data Processing Professionals. As a member of the Greenwood Lions Club for over 50 years, he served as President, a member of the S.C. Lions Board of Directors, Zone Chairman, Regional Chairman and as part of the S.C. Lions Foundation. Edwin also served as a leader of Boy Scout Troop 270 in Greenwood S.C. for many years.

He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Edwin was member and deacon of the First Baptist Church of Greenwood, SC, and was a member of the Mauldin Sunday School class.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 64 years, Annie Ruth Shirley Brown, Eddie Brown (wife, Jan Brown) of Hodges and daughter, Shirley Ann Brown (husband Geoffrey Chadwick Rogers) of Boxford, MA; grandchildren Caroline Ann Pantoliano and Alex Michael Pantoliano, both of Boxford, MA; a brother, Rev. Melvin Brown and his wife Wanda, also of Greenwood, SC and great-grandchild Mackenzi Babb of Ware Shoals.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Carroll Livingston Brown, Hubert Brown, Bobby Brown, Daniel Brown and Allison Brown. He was also preceded in death by a Great-grandchild, Cooper LaGreca.

A private service will be held at Edgewood Cemetery with Dr. Tony Hopkins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to First Baptist Church, 722 Grace Street Greenwood, SC 29649.

