ABBEVILLE — Edwin Miles "Ed" Davis, 69, resident of 2561 Old Calhoun Falls Rd. husband of Dee Ann Davis passed away Tuesday Dec. 15, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Born in Abbeville, SC he was a son of the late Gaines and Lucille Payton Davis.
Ed was a United States Marine veteran and a retired Electrician with Milliken Textiles. He was a member of Warrenton Presbyterian Church. Ed was an avid fisherman and hunter an also enjoyed working on his cars.
Ed fought a courageous battle and was a 17 year post survivor of Double Transplant Lung Surgery.
Survivors include: His beloved wife of 40 years Dee Ann Parnell Davis of the home; a son Jonathan Davis and a daughter Kelly Davis both of Abbeville, SC; a sister Rita Blue of Abbeville, SC; sister-in-law Phyllis Davis of Abbeville, SC; brother-in-law Aubrey Parnell ( Rebecca) of Calhoun Falls, SC.
He was preceded in death by a brother Skip Davis.
A graveside service to Celebrate Ed's life will be conducted Friday Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Warrenton Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic the wearing of mask is required.
The family will receive friends Friday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM in the Social Hall at Warrenton Presbyterian Church prior to services.
Memorials in memory of Ed may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Warrenton Presbyterian Church, 191 Watts Rd. Abbeville, SC 29620.
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Davis family.