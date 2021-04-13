Edward Schwartz
Edward Schwartz, 85, of Greenwood, husband of Nancy Berger Schwartz, died Friday, March 26, 2021 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Hartford, CT, he was a son of the late Phillip and Hilda Lashever Schwartz. Edward was a U. S. Navy veteran having served in the Korean War. He was a retired chef and of the Jewish faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his daughters, Mara Schwartz of Greenwood, Claudia Kadow (Greg) of Summerville and Elizabeth Reed of Cape Canaveral, FL; a brother, Larry Schwartz; and two grandchildren, Justin Kadow and Alex Kadow.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday at Regency Park Club House.
Memorials may be made to Hospice House, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to the Self Regional Medical Center, 1325 Spring Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.