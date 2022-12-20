Edward Rudolph ‘Rudy’ Able
LAURENS — Edward Rudolph “Rudy” Able, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Martha Franks Retirement Center surrounded by his family.
Edward Rudolph ‘Rudy’ Able
LAURENS — Edward Rudolph “Rudy” Able, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Martha Franks Retirement Center surrounded by his family.
He was born in 1938 in Abbeville, South Carolina and was the son of the late James Ernest and Edna Bond Able. Rudy was employed with the US Government Printing Office in Washington, D.C. and later with the US Postal Service. Following his retirement, he enjoyed working at the Greenwood County Recycling Center of Hodges. He also proudly served our country in the US Marine Corp. Rudy was an avid golfer, in his spare time you could find him on a Greenwood golf course.
Mr. Able is survived by his sons, Bryan C. Able (Toni) of Laurens, and Edward Kevin Able (Amy) of Prattville, AL; his grandchildren, Elizabeth C. Able of Laurens, Andrea Able Bickley (Cory) of Prosperity, Edward Bryan Able (Mary Etta) of Columbia, Candace Able Lemieux (Alexander) of Wetumpka, AL, Emily Louise Able (Patrick Bond) of Washington, D.C. and James Theron Able of Prattville, AL. Rudy was blessed to have known his two great-grandchildren Everleigh Lane Bickley and Edward Kinard Able.
In addition to his parents, Rudy was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Mary Helen Able and his daughter-in-law Mary Kinard Able.
A service to celebrate Rudy’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be sent to the Mary Kinard Able Scholarship Fund, Lander University, 320 Stanley Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29649.
The family would like to sincerely thank the nurses and CNA’s of Units 2 and 3 of Martha Franks Retirement Center and the physicians and nurses of Self Regional Healthcare Cancer Center for their comfort and care of “Papa”.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting our website online at www.grayfuneralhome.com
Gray Funeral Home of Laurens will be assisting the Able family with funeral arrangements.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.