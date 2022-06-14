Edward Loudon Brooks III, 61, resident of Marshall Road, husband of Freida Tate Brooks, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at his home.

Born September 15, 1960, in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Edward Loudon Brooks, Jr. and Patsy Cain Brooks. He was a 1978 graduate of Greenwood High School, a graduate from Limestone University and retired from Eaton Corporation after 27 years of employment. Loudon was an adventurous man that was always on the go enjoying hunting, fishing, golfing, and traveling. He was a loving husband and father who was also a devoted friend to many.

He was a lifelong member of Episcopal Church of the Resurrection.

Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a son, Edward Loudon Brooks, IV and fiancé Brittany Wright of Greenville; and a sister, Virginia B. "Ginger" Long and husband Charles Long of Bradley.

He was predeceased by a sister, Valorie Brooks Pruitt.

Graveside service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Rev. Mary Balfour Dunlap officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday in the Emmaus Hall at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 700 South Main Street Greenwood, SC 29646 or to the Outdoor Dream Foundation, 220 Arnold Drive Anderson, SC 29621.

