Edward "Eddie" Roy Strother Jr., resident of Cedar Springs Road, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Prisma Health.
Born February 15, 1959, in Greenwood, he was a son of Jeanette Lee Strother Brown and husband Herbert and the late Edward Strother, Sr. He attended McCormick High School and worked with C.E. Bourne & Co, Inc. Eddie enjoyed restoring trucks, attending car shows, and was an avid Nascar and Clemson fan.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are a son, Justin Strother of Hardeeville; and a granddaughter, Lena Strother.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Troy Cemetery, with Rev. Craig McDaniel officiating.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Lee, Mike Wells, Dale Arndt, Jeff Wells, Daryl Dodgen, and Gene Thomas.
Honorary escorts will be current and former employees of C.E. Bourne & Co, Inc.
The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 Friday evening at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Pathway House, 208 Panola Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.