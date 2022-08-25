Edward "Eddie" Roy Strother Jr., resident of Cedar Springs Road, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Prisma Health.

Born February 15, 1959, in Greenwood, he was a son of Jeanette Lee Strother Brown and husband Herbert and the late Edward Strother, Sr. He attended McCormick High School and worked with C.E. Bourne & Co, Inc. Eddie enjoyed restoring trucks, attending car shows, and was an avid Nascar and Clemson fan.