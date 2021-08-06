Edward Brown, 74, of 119 Phoenix Street, Apt. A, husband of Diane Williams Brown, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Hospice House & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
He was the son of the late Nebraska and Alice Brown. He was employed with Satterfield Construction. He was preceded in death by a son, Gabriel Anderson and a grandson, Michael T. Anderson.
He is survived by four sons, Allen Brown, Vincent (Tamesha) Brown, Reco Butler, and Temarkus Williams, all of Greenwood, SC; four daughters, Ava Michelle Boyce of Laurens, SC, Stacy Brown, Kaletha Robinson, and Shiketha Robinson, all of Greenwood; 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Evening Star Cemetery, with Reverend Annette Edwards officiating.
Public viewing will be on Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at their respective homes.
Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the Brown family.