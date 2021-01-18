Edsel Dale Garnett
Edsel Dale Garnett, 60, of 135 Lemon Tree Road, husband of Jennifer Brumfield Garnett, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Prisma Baptist Hospital in Columbia, SC. Born in Greenwood he was the son of the late James Garnett and the Late Dorothy Pullin Garnett and was raised by his grandparents, the late John Garnett and the late Effie Jones. He was a longtime member of Glovers Chapel Baptist Church and a member of Faith Christian Center, where he was a Bass Guitar Player.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of “3 years” Jennifer Garnett of the home; one daughter, Retonya (Osia) Wideman of Greenwood; a goddaughter, Alexus Chamberlain; two stepsons, Jacob Brumfield and Edward Brumfield Jr. of Rochester, NY; four step daughters, Olivia Brumfield of Rochester, NY, Taylor Brumfield of Columbia, SC, Madison Brumfield and Kennedy Brumfield both of Rochester, NY; one brother, James Allen (Nellie) Garnett Jr. of Greenwood; one sister, Jacqueline (William) Johnson Jr. of Myrtle Beach, SC; three grandchildren, Raheem Wideman, Rakim Wideman, and Osia Wideman Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Faith Christian Center, conducted by Rev. or Pastor Alvin Deal. Burial will follow at Glovers Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.