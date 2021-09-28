Edna Starks Gideon
HODGES — Edna Starks Gideon, 81, formerly of Greer South Carolina, died Saturday. September 25, 2021 at Wesley Commons Rehabilitation Center. She was born February 18, 1940 in Greenwood County to the late Socrates Starks and Menther Lee Harris Starks.
She was a 1958 graduate of Brewer High School. She moved to New York after graduation and later returned to Greenville, South Carolina. She was employed with Honeywell in Greenville, SC, until her retirement in 2017.
She was an active member of Bethesda Temple Pentacostal Holiness Church in Greer, South Carolina, where she served as Church Secretary, Sunday School Secretary, Missionary, and Choir Member.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Ansel Gideon, one brother, Arther Starks and two Sisters, Essie L. Kelch and Daisy Johnson.
She is survived by one daughter, Deborah J. Gideon of the home, three granddaughters, Alecia Gideon of Indianapolis, Indiana, Alethea Gideon and Patricia Gideon of the home; one grandson, Ansel Gideon of the home; one great-granddaughter, Novah Nicole Gideon, three sisters, Estelle S. Anderson of Hodges, Patricia S. Styles of Greenville, and Christine S. Cloud (Weldon Jr.) of Hodges; two brothers, Alexander Starks of Hodges, Roosevelt Leggett of Taylors, SC, three sisters-in-law, Julia Ann Starks of Greenwood, SC, Nancy Foster and Flora (Robert) May Jenkins, both of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Cokesbury Baptist Church, 116 Sandy Run Road West, Hodges, SC 29653, with Rev. Amos Harling officiating followed by interment at Evening Star Memorial Garden. Public viewing will be Wednesday at the funeral home from 1-6 p.m.
Percival-Tompkins is assisting the Gideon family.