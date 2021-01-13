CLINTON — Edna White Duncan Gentry was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world peacefully in her sleep; early morning on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. She was 94 years old.
Born in Macon, Georgia, on October 17, 1926, Edna was the eldest daughter of the late John Lafayette Duncan and Mattie White Duncan.
Mrs. Gentry was a graduate of Mary Pearsons High School in Forsyth, GA. After graduation, she worked as a legal secretary in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. It is there she eventually met her late husband of 58 years, Thomas Julius Gentry, through private letters and double dates. Thomas & Edna eventually settled in Greenwood, South Carolina, where Mrs. Gentry worked at Citizens Trust Bank, served as Executive Secretary to the President of Greenwood Mills, and completed her career at the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce and the South Carolina Festival of Flowers. She was an active member of Laurel Baptist Church and was a devout woman of faith.
Edna and Thomas moved to Bailey Manor, now known as Woodbridge of Clinton, over 6 years ago. To the end, they both remained thankful and appreciative of the friendships made and care they received by the residents and staff alike.
Her free time was spent gardening, reading, and spending time with her precious grandsons. They remain eternally thankful and proud of all of the precious time spent with their wonderful Grandmother.
Mrs. Gentry is preceded in death by her own parents; John Lafayette Duncan and Mattie White Duncan, who each lived to 92 years, her younger brother; James Duncan, her caring and loving husband; Thomas Julius Gentry, and her devoted and beloved daughter; Jennifer Michele Gentry Freeman.
She is survived by younger sister; Mary Jean Robertson, her son in law; Richard Lance Freeman, and her two grandsons; Regan Gentry Freeman and Riley Thomas Freeman.
She walked on this earth 6 years shy of a century, leaving in her wake everyone better for knowing her. Her quick wit, her good humor, her positive attitude, her wisdom, and her love for her family and friends remain with us. She will be missed, but she will never be forgotten.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family has opted for a private graveside service that will be held Friday.
The service will be recorded and can be viewed by visiting Mrs. Gentry's life tribute page at www.blythfuneralhome.com where you can also leave a message for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Laurel Baptist Church, 330 Sample Road, Greenwood, SC 29649
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Gentry family.