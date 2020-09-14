HODGES — Edna "Gee Gee" Lewis Coburn, 86, of 404 Asbury Road, Hodges, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born in Rivesville, WV, she was the daughter of the late James F. and Irene Audrey Ware Lewis. Edna was employed by Park Seed for many years and retired from GeoSeed. She was a member of New Life Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she was a member of the Young at Heart Senior Adult Group.
Surviving are her children, Lonny D. Daniels (Kim) and Linda Giaritelli (Michael), both of Greenwood and Julie D. Shirley (Tom) of Hodges; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Larry Smith, Stacy Ouzts and the Rev. Tim Ellenberg officiating. Burial will be in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Hodges. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Edna's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may be left for the family.
Pallbearers will be Carson Ouzts, Mark Daniels, Kenny Manley, Michael Giaritelli, Billy Nicholson and Billy Allen.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 (www.hospicepiedmont.org).