Edith Stokes 'Stella' Collins, 74, of Abbeville, wife of the late Allen T. 'Buddy' Collins died Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Hospice & Palliative Care House in Greenwood. She was born in Florence County to the late Buck and Rhetta Tollison Stokes.
Affectionately known as 'CC', Stella was a 1964 graduate of Hartsville High School. She was enthusiastically involved with the Abbeville High School Softball Team and a faithful member of South Side Baptist Church. Her life was dedicated to loving children; her own, as well as those, she cared for through the years. Stella owned and operated Stella's Day Care for 49 years. She was a friend who constantly provided love and care whenever there was a need. Stella leaves a legacy to inspire all of us who knew and loved her.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Allen 'Bucky' Collins, Jr.
Stella is survived by her two sons, Tim Collins (Terri) of Abbeville and Lee Collins (Crystal) of Greenwood; and six grandchildren, Molly Collins, Mary Brian Boyles (Tyler), Timothy Brian Collins, Jr., Caitlin Collins, Chase Collins and Cassie Collins; and a sister, Ann Parker.
A celebration of Stella's life will be 11:00AM Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in Grace United Methodist Church with Pastor Tripp Speer officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Stella, may be sent to the Abbeville High School Softball Team, 701 Washington St., Abbeville, SC 29620.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Collins family.