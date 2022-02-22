ABBEVILLE — Edith Lois Turman, 78 of Abbeville, wife of the late, Robert 'Gary' Turman, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 22, 2022, at home with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Ruby C Farr.

Edith held family and friends close to her heart and enjoyed crocheting gifts for them. Some of her creations were even sent to Africa. Edith cultivated friends from around the world and spent happy hours talking with them.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Westbrook and Shirley Nichols.

Edith is survived by her daughter, Amanda Stone (Ronnie); son, Joey Ayers (Susan); four grandchildren, Dale Dansby (Amanda), Amanda Clark (Russell), Dustin Ayers and Jeremy Ayers; three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Rylee and Addyson Dansby; and brother, Terry Chapman (Jackie).

The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-noon Friday, February 25, 2022, in Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at noon in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Jeremy Beauford officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery.

The family is at her home in Abbeville, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the South Carolina Autism Society, 806 12th Street, West Columbia, SC 26169, in honor of her great grandson, Rylee Dansby.

