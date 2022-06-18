Edgar T. Campbell Sr., 91, of Abbeville, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Abbeville Nursing Home. He was born in Abbeville to the late Samuel Eldred Campbell and Helen Martin Campbell. He was twice married, first to the late Gertrude Jeanette Tiller Campbell and for the last 18 years to Gloria Brown Evans Campbell.
Mr. Campbell retired from the former Milliken & Co. - Sharon Plant after 50 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the former Stark Mission (Victory) Baptist Church and worshipped at Solid Rock Baptist Church in Calhoun Falls.
In addition to his parents and wife, Gertrude, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bennie and William Campbell.
Mr. Campbell is survived by his wife of 18 years, Gloria Evans Campbell; children, Edgar "T." Campbell Jr. (Sue) of Calhoun Falls, Franky Campbell of Columbia, Debra Simpson (Johnny), Brenda Bradberry, Judy Willis and Jane Erwin (Wayne), all of Abbeville; grandchildren, Jessica Holly Campbell, Jeannette Campbell, LeAnn Nicole Campbell and Corey Blake Campbell (Amber); eight step-grandchildren and 11 step-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m., Monday, June 20, 2022, in Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2:30 p.m., Monday, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jerry Dalton officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Campbell, may be sent to the Greater Abbeville Humane Society, Attn: Barbara Freese, 200 Greenville St., Abbeville, SC 29620.
