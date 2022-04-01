PLUM BRANCH — Eddie Reid, husband of Judy Smith Reid, died at his home on March 29, 2022. He was the son of the late George Sr. and Imogene Reid. He was retired from the US Forest Service after 20 years of service. He was a member of Pine Grove AME Church where he sang in the Gospel Chorus and was a member of the Pastor's Aide committee. He is survivors by his wife Judy, his children, Nancy Reid of Plum Branch, SC, Kalem (Keeze) Reid of Greenwood, SC and Eric Reid of the home, brothers: George H. (Jeanette) Reid, Jr. and Franklin (Earnestine) Reid, four sisters: Patricia Reid, Willie Mae Sibert, Melody Freeman and Sharon Freeman, one granddaughter, Azaria Reid of High Point NC, 5 aunts, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be Monday, April 4, 2022 at noon at Pine Grove AME Church, Plum Branch, SC with the Pastor, Rev. Dr. Hannie Milling as Eulogist. Public Viewing will be Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Walker Funeral Home LLC is assisting the Reid Family.