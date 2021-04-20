Eddie McDowell
SIMPSONVILLE — Thomas Edward “Eddie” McDowell, 53, of 317 Woodruff Park Lane, Simpsonville, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of Shirley Andrews Cagle and the late Thomas Lee McDowell.
In addition to his mother of the home, he is survived by his children, Ashley Smith (Chris) and Josh McDowell, both of Anderson; sister, Linda Lane of Marietta, SC; step-brothers, Steven Fleming of North Carolina and Kevin Fleming of Ninety Six; and grandchildren, Amber McDowell and Paisley McDowell.
He was preceded in death his maternal grandparents, Charles and Mildred Andrews; his paternal grandparents, Thomas and Elizabeth McDowell; and his step-father, Robert “Bob” Cagle; and stepmother, Sharon McDowell.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. The service will be recorded and uploaded and available to view by visiting Eddie’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 p.m. on Friday at Harley Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family is at the home.