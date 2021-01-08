Eddie Mae Griffin Johnson, 72, wife of Waymond Johnson, departed this walk of life on Monday, January 4, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Mary Davis Griffin. She was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Kitchen committee, Adult Choir, Sunday School, YWA's and Women's Aide Society #87.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers George E. Griffin, Joe Louis Griffin, Carl Griffin, Johnny Griffin and Willie Griffin.
She survived by her husband of the home, two daughters, Ronda Harris and Marticia (Kelvin) Bonds, both of Greenwood; one son Raymond Johnson, Jr. of Promised Land Community; three grandchildren, Brittany Johnson, T`Keyah Harris and Xavier Harris, all of Greenwood, two sisters Mary J. Hearst and Lillie Bell Jones, both of Greenwood; two brothers Clyde (Sherra) Jones, of Pamlico, FL, and Clarence Griffin of Greenwood, special brother and sister-in-law, Raymond (Mildred) Johnson, special niece and nephew, LaKeisha Faucette and Tyree Griffin, of Greenwood, SC, and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends to cherish her memories.
Services for Eddie Mae Johnson will be held Monday, January 11, 2021, at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, at 12:30 p.m. with Rev Raymond Adams, Officiating. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.