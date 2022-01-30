Flag

Harold Edward "Eddie" Barfield, 74, husband of Brenda Clamp Barfield, went home to Glory on Friday, January 28, 2022 of complications from Covid-19.

Born in Folkston, GA, September 30, 1947, he was a son of the late Jefferson Harold and Bennie Altman Barfield. Eddie was a US Army Veteran and retired from Florida National Bank. He later opened a State Farm Insurance Agency in Callahan, Florida from which he also retired from after 14 years with the company. Eddie has been a resident of Greenwood for over 21 years and was currently a sales associate with Oakbrook Memorial Park.

A member of West Side Baptist Church, Eddie was also a member of the Greenwood Historical Society.

Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a brother, John Dennis Barfield and their children of Lakeland, FL; special niece, Tricia Walls and niece Susie Peeler and husband Tim and their children and a nephew, Frank "Bubba" Butler, III and their children, all of Jacksonville, FL; two step-grandchildren, Zachary Gibson of Greenwood and Sierra Webb of Charleston and a step-great-grandson, Samson Webb of Charleston.

In addition to his parents, Eddie was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Ann Butler and a step-daughter, Janet Clamp Gibson.

Per Eddie's request, there will not be a funeral service and a memorial service may be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

