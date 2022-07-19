Ed Booth

Worley Edward ‘Ed’ Booth, 90, husband of Hazel Brock Kidd, of Greenwood, formerly of Honea Path, died Sunday, July 17 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home in Anderson.

Born in Iva, he was a son of the late Calvin Thurman “Buddy” and Ida Welborn Booth. Ed was twice married, first to the late Doris Johnson Booth. He was a member of Honea Path Assembly of God, and attended New Market Baptist Church in Greenwood. He was retired after 47 years of work at Chiquola Manufacturing, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean Conflict from 1950 to 1953. He was a life member of Centre Lodge #37 A.F.M.

