Ed Booth

Worley Edward 'Ed' Booth, 90, husband of Hazel Brock Kidd, of Greenwood, formerly of Honea Path, died Sunday, July 17 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home in Anderson.

Born in Iva, he was a son of the late Calvin Thurman "Buddy" and Ida Welborn Booth. Ed was twice married, first to the late Doris Johnson Booth. He was a member of Honea Path Assembly of God, and attended New Market Baptist Church in Greenwood. He was retired after 47 years of work at Chiquola Manufacturing, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean Conflict from 1950 to 1953. He was a life member of Centre Lodge #37 A.F.M.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Booth is survived by his son Mark Booth of Honea Path, his daughter Angie Martin of Honea Path, his sister Omega Green of Honea Path, two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two stepsons: Heyward Kidd and wife Susan of Bradley and Larry Kidd and wife Pam of Greenwood; six step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three brothers; Gene, Calvin and Homer Booth; three sisters: Mildred Bryant, Katherine Anderson, and Hazel Booth; and a grandson: Brent Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel, Honea Path, with Rev. Stanley Sprouse and Rev. Paul Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories.

The family is at their respective homes, and will receive friends Wednesday from 1:30 - 3 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home, prior to the service. The family respectfully requests that flowers be omitted, and memorial donations made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association at www.MDA.org, or to a charity of one's choice. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.