Earnestine Quarles, 76, of 101-C Barkwood Drive, widow of Christopher Quarles, gained her angel wings on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the Hospice House of Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont. She was a member of Glovers Chapel Baptist Church, where she was a musician for the senior choir, and she worked for Greenwood Mills for over 30 years.

She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Prince Quarles of Duncan, SC; one daughter, Jackie Martin Conway of Charlotte, NC; one brother, Ulysses (Georgia) White Jr. of Greenwood; one sister, Betty (Rev. Roosevelt) Fowler of Spartanburg, SC; a granddaughter, Alda Martin; and a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends that are truly going to miss her.