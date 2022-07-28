Earlie Mae Williams, 90, of Greenwood, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late John David Williams and Annie Mae Scott Williams. Earlie enjoyed dancing, music, reading and loved her family dearly. She was a member of Lowell Street United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by two great grandchildren, Harley Donna Brewington and John Len Brewington, III.
Surviving are her daughters, Sandi Dodgen of Sun City Center, FL, and Donna Young of Greenwood; stepson, Rickey Timms (Roxane) of Waterloo; two granddaughters, Chrystal Turner (Len) and Amanda Dodgen; and a great-grandson, Billy Brewington (Sierra).
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends before the service from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
