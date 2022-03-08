Earlene Ivey Freeman, 77, former resident of Rock Creek Blvd, widow of James T. “Jim” Freeman Jr., passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Hospice House.
Born July 2, 1944, in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late John and Leoma “Tootsie” Mahaffy Ivey. She was a 1962 graduate of Greenwood High School and held a Bachelor of Science Degree from Lander College. Mrs. Freeman retired from Park Seed as head of their research department.
A member of Laurel Baptist Church, she was very active in all aspects of church life.
Surviving are a daughter, Donna Owens of Greenwood; a sister, Rebecca and husband Andrew Love of Greenwood; two grandsons, Joshua and wife Kayla Owens of Abbeville and Dillon Owens of Greenwood; three great-grandchildren, Bristol Patterson, Bella Owens and Leland Owens; a nephew, Robert and wife Vickie Baldwin; and faithful family member, Frank Owens.
She was predeceased by a sister, Sandra Ivey Hovis.
Private graveside services were conducted at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646. The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the doctors and staff of Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont for their love and kindnesses shown to the family through this very difficult time.
