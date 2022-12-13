Earlene Gaskin
NINETY SIX — Earlene Brown Gaskin, 95, of 105 Quail Road, Ninety Six, widow of Julius Gaskin, died Monday, December 12, 2022 at NHC in Clinton.
NINETY SIX — Earlene Brown Gaskin, 95, of 105 Quail Road, Ninety Six, widow of Julius Gaskin, died Monday, December 12, 2022 at NHC in Clinton.
Born in Lincolnton, GA, she was a daughter of the late George W. and Marie Henderson Brown. Earlene was the original owner of B & E Donuts and was of the Pentecostal faith.
Earlene is survived by her son, Byron Gaskin (Betty) of Florida and her daughter, Janice Moss (Jerry) of Ninety Six, with whom she made her home; six grandchildren, Brent Rachels, Brad Rachels (Alison), Jennifer Phillips (Stacey), Tracey Ingold, Sherry Powell (Chris) and Timothy Gaskin; twelve great-grandchildren, Brandi Rachels Moore, Blaise Rachels, Hanna Rachels, Lauren Phillips, Jordan Phillips, Brittany Ingold, Bryan Ingold, C. J. West, Bryce Powell, London Powell, Alexxa Grant and Chloe Turner (Caleb); six great-great-grandchildren, Aubrie Lindley, Edison Moore, Bailey and Ansleigh Grant, Peyton and Jamison Ingold; and a sister-in-law, Betty Brown.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family and was preceded in death by her brothers, Joe, Billy, Tyrus and James Hoyt Brown; her sisters, Selma Crook, Johnnie Sutley, JoAnn Atkins and Kathleen Cannon; her daughter-in-law, Jerri Gaskin and a great great grandson, Shane Lindley.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Johnnie Waller officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Roger Crook, Gregg Waters, Hal Brown, Andy Brown, Mark Sutley and Barry Brown.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Traditions Health Hospice for their loving care.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from noon to 1:00 p.m.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Earlene’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
