Earlene Brown
Amelia Earlene Revel Brown, 79, widow of William Dalton Brown, died Saturday, May 1, 2021 at her home.
Born in Georgia, she was a daughter of the late D. A. Revel and Myrtle Scott Rachels. She retired from Greenwood Mills. Earlene loved gardening and was a great mom to her children.
Surviving are her children, Danny Brown and Donna Hall (Jay), both of Greenwood; grandchildren, Jessica Brown and Tabitha Henderson (Joey) and a great-grandson, Connor Burdette.
No services are planned at this time.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.