Earl O'Dell Jennings, 84, of Wellington Green, husband of Susan Jennings, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022.
He was a son of the late Earl E. & Omie Davis Jennings of Laurens, SC.
A graduate and Valedictorian of his class of Ford High School in Laurens, he received a Bachelor of Science from The University of South Carolina, and honorably served as 1st Lt. for 4 years in the US Airforce. He retired from Greenwood Mills, Inc. as Director of Planning and Customer Service then enjoyed a second career of twenty years with M&M Income Tax Service as District Manager.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Susan, those left to cherish his memory include a daughter and son-in-law, Leisa and Tom Butler of Greenwood; a brother, Frank Jennings of Waxhaw, NC; a grandson, Connor Earl MaGill and wife Hayley of Powder Springs, GA; a granddaughter, Allie Butler Fricks and husband Justin of Greenwood; great grandson, Carter Thomas Fricks; a niece, Melissa Jennings Minahan and husband John of Marietta, GA; Katie, Emma, and Eleanor Minahan, who he thought of as his grandchildren; nephews, Steve Jennings and wife Lynn of Rock Hill, SC, and Jeff Jennings of Charlotte, NC.
He was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Margaret Ann Jennings.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 at Rock Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Dr. Chris Leonard and Rev. Debby Plumstead Marshall officiating. A private burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Memorials in memory of Earl may be made to Rock Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 122 Rock Church Rd. NW Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services are assisting the Jennings family.
