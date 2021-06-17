PLUM BRANCH — Earl Renel Coleman was born October 16, 1943 in Detroit, MI. He was the eldest son of Earl Trent Coleman and Mary Eugenia Scott.
He served a long standing career of over 30 years at Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, MI, matriculating from a foreman on the assembly line to Industrial Accountant.
After retirement, he and his wife found a home in Plum Branch, South Carolina and immediately became full fledged members of their new community. Many people said he never met a stranger. Many knew him as a volunteer Deputy Sheriff, a mentor and tutor, an active member of the Democratic Party in McCormick, Chair of the Housing Authority of McCormick County, and most of all a friend.
Duly elected as the McCormick County Councilmember - District 5 in 2006, he was committed to being a voice for his constituents and served until his death. Earl loved his church home and served as a trustee of Pine Grove AME.
He was a car enthusiast and had an uncanny knack of looking at a car and telling you the manufacturer, model and year it was made within seconds. He and his wife were avid campers and spent years traveling across the country in their RV, spending time with friends and family along the way.
He was preceded in his transition by his wife, Waltzela Coleman, both parents and sister Arnella (Coleman) Sweet and brother James Arnel Coleman. He is survived by two sisters, Erlene Flowers and Bertha Jane Stewart and brother, David Coleman.
Earl leaves behind a legacy with his son, Earl Raymond Coleman; daughter and son-in-law Keva and Jason Womble; grandchildren, Amari Rae Coleman and Jason Stuart Womble II (LJ).
He has now reunited with his wife. If you ever spent more than 60 seconds with Earl, he would lovingly and proudly talk about His Girl and show her picture. Eternal love endures and Earl and Zela are forever together.
Homegoing services will be held at noon on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Pine Grove AME Church in Plum Branch, SC. Viewing will be from 11 a.m.-noon prior to the service.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Coleman Family.