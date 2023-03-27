Earl Carlton Fultz

RET SSG Earl Carlton Fultz, 79, of Stedman, NC, passed away at his home on hospice, Friday, March 17, 2023 with his family by his side.

Earl was born on May 18, 1943 to the late Ralph Carlton and Ruby Presher Fultz in St. Bernice, Indiana. They moved to Greenwood, SC, where he lived until he joined the US Army. He served tours in Germany, Korea and Vietnam and was stationed stateside, until he retired after twenty years of honorable service. Earl received the Army Service Ribbon, Army Commendation Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Ribbon and Army Good Conduct Medal, to name a few.

