STEDMAN, NC. — RET SSG Earl Carlton Fultz, 79, of Stedman, NC, passed away at his home on hospice, Friday, March 17, 2023 with his family by his side.
Earl was born on May 18, 1943 to the late Ralph Carlton and Ruby Presher Fultz in St. Bernice, Indiana. They moved to Greenwood, SC, where he lived until he joined the US Army. He served tours in Germany, Korea and Vietnam and was stationed stateside, until he retired after twenty years of honorable service. Earl received the Army Service Ribbon, Army Commendation Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Ribbon and Army Good Conduct Medal, to name a few.
After retiring from the US Army, Earl was a truck driver for over twenty years, retiring in 2005. He traveled in 48 states and Canada.
Earl enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle in his leisure time.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ray Dennis Fultz.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife Rita of 53 years; son, Matthew Fultz of Stedman, NC; sister Fay Sample and sister in law Donna Fultz, both of Greenwood, SC; sister, Mary Chandler of Marion, IL; and sister, Sherrie Lynn Stephens of Napa, ID; three grandchildren, Jason Fontaine of Southbridge, MA; Kyre Fontaine of Woodstock, CT; and Riley Costa of West Warwick, RI; and numerous extended family and friends.
Earl loved the Lord and was at peace when he went into the heavenly arms of Jesus.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Foundation.