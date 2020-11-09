Terry Dywayne Swanger, 60, of 2515 Fruit Hill Road, Ninety Six, SC, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home.
Born in Carrollton, GA, he was a son of Eugene and Gurline Ivey Swanger. Dywayne was employed by Gregory Electric and served in the US Army as an infantry paratrooper. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed any opportunity to hunt or fish.
Dywayne was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Swanger and his wife, Charlene Floyd.
Dywayne is survived by his parents of Carrollton, GA; children, DeDi Goss (Cody) of Flintstone, GA, Terri Peck of Alabama, Danielle Floyd of Bradley and Austin Riser (Rachel) of Lexington; sisters, Gwynn Lea and Dawn Robinson (Joe), both of Carrollton, GA; brother, Geary Swanger (Anita) of Bowdon, GA; grandchildren, Zoey, Piper, Laurel and Rachel Claire Goss and Emmett Riser; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Cody Goss officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may also be left for the family.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in Muscadine Memory Gardens, Muscadine, AL.
Honorary escort will be "Papa Gene" Noffko, Bennie Leopard, Chris Swanger, Buddy Cockrell and Chris Floyd.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Tuesday from 2 to 3 p.m.
The family is at the home.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenwood, SC and Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA are both assisting the family.