Dwain Albert Waldron, 80, resident of Greenwood, husband of Jacqueline "Jackie" Foster Waldron, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 at his home. He was an angel on Earth and now in Heaven.
Born September 2, 1942, in Milwaukee, WI, he was a son of the late Vernon Franklin and Edith Adamson Waldron. He was a 1960 graduate of Oak Creek High School in Oak Creek, WI, and retired as a computer technician for South Carolina DHEC. Mr. Waldron formerly worked with Cincinnati Milacron. He moved to South Carolina with McGraw-Edison and also worked at Sangamo Weston in Walhalla.
He was a member of Hyde Park Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 35 years are three daughters, Gail VanHoy and Gail Craft, both of Greenwood and Sandi Zehr (Russell) of Summerville; one son, Bret Waldron (Lynn) of Greenwood; one brother, Bruce Waldron (Sandy) of Oak Creek, WI; two sisters, Sharon Potter (Jim) and Joyce Jacob, both of Oak Creek, WI; six grandchildren, Samantha VanHoy, Chris Weeks, Summer Caulder (John), Jackson Zehr, Kenedy Zehr and Andrew Waldron; three great-grandchildren, Alex Caulder, Emily Weeks and Kaidyn Blackwell; and two special nieces, Connie Blackwell and Jennifer Hallman.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Waldron was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Heather Craft; great-grandchild, Hope Weeks; and brother, Vernon Waldron.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Wednesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Byron Wood officiating.
Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Burnett, Jim Hollingsworth, Curtis Hallman, Kaidyn Blackwell, Russell Zehr, Andrew Waldron and Jackson Zehr.
The family is at the home and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 Tuesday evening.
Memorials may be made to the Pathway House, PO Box 49723, Greenwood, SC 29649.