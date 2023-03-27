Dwain Albert Waldron, 80, resident of Greenwood, husband of Jacqueline "Jackie" Foster Waldron, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 at his home. He was an angel on Earth and now in Heaven.

Born September 2, 1942, in Milwaukee, WI, he was a son of the late Vernon Franklin and Edith Adamson Waldron. He was a 1960 graduate of Oak Creek High School in Oak Creek, WI, and retired as a computer technician for South Carolina DHEC. Mr. Waldron formerly worked with Cincinnati Milacron. He moved to South Carolina with McGraw-Edison and also worked at Sangamo Weston in Walhalla.