Dupree Holloway Sr., 90, of Greenwood, husband of Arah Ann "Tootise" Holloway, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Madison County, GA, he was a son of the late S.T. Holloway and Janie Bratcher Holloway. He retired from Greenwood City and was a member of Fountain of Life Worship Center.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his children, J.T. Holloway, Louise Ferandez (David), Lonnie Holloway (Kim), all of Greenwood, and Ricky Elgin (Kathy) of Kings Mountain, NC; sister, Alice Neal of Gastonia, NC; brother, S.T. "Junior" Holloway of Danielsville, GA; nineteen grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.
Mr. Holloway was preceded in death by two sons, Larry Holloway and Dupree Holloway, Jr.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Robbie Brissey and Rev. Dwayne Willis officiating. The service will be recorded and uploaded to Mr. Holloway's life tribute page by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends before the service from 10-11 a.m. at the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Fountain of Life Worship Center, 304 Blyth Road, Greenwood, SC 29646.