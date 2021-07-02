ABBEVILLE — Andrew M. "Drew" Mundy, Sr., 67, husband of Kim Prince Mundy, passed away Wednesday June 30, 2021 at his home.
Born May 26, 1954, he was a son of the late Robert Dordon Mundy and Jenny Gilliam Dyar.
Drew graduated from Abbeville High School in 1972 and was a member of the 1971 AHS Football State Championship Team. He attended Clemson University and was an avid Clemson fan. He was a member of Main St. United Methodist Church, where he volunteered at UCMAC Food Bank. On Sunday mornings, you would find him brewing coffee for the Outreach Class. In 2017, he was awarded The Methodist Man of the Year. He also served on the board of Seaboard Credit Union. Drew was a hardworking man that felt like his job as a husband and father was to provide for his family. In 2014, Drew retired from the CSX Railroad with 40 years of service.
If you know Drew you know he never sat still. He had many hobbies that kept him busy. He loved hunting, fishing, playing scrabble, gardening, working out, and playing tennis. In 2008, his tennis team, "The Bulls', were finalists in the USTA League National Championship. On the weekdays, you could always find him eating at a local restaurant for lunch and visiting friends and family. On Sunday afternoons, he spent time with his family playing horseshoes and swimming in the pool.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 45 years Kim Prince Mundy of the home; two sons Andrew M. Mundy, Jr. (Allison) of Greenwood, SC and Matthew Mundy (Cassy) of Belton, SC; a daughter Marilawren Phillips (Al) of Powdersville, SC; a sister Roseann Hill (Gabe) of Greenwood, SC; six grandchildren Madison Mundy, Fenway Mundy, Campbell Grace Mundy, Asa Mundy, Harrison Phillips, Hannah Grace Phillips.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, July 5, 2021 at Main St. United Methodist Church at 2 p.m., with the Revs. Brandon Fulmer and Randy Taylor officiating. The burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends Monday afternoon from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the church prior to services.
Memorials in memory of Drew may be made to Main St. United Methodist Church, PO Box 656, Abbeville, SC 29620.
Online condolences may be made to the Mundy family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation. Services is assisting the Mundy family.