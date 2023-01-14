LEXINGTON — Dr. Oscar Alonzo "Sonny" Ethridge, III passed peacefully on January 12, 2023 at home surrounded by family. Visitation will be Monday, January 16, 2023 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, 503 North Lake Drive, Lexington, SC from 4-6 pm. A private family celebration of life will follow at a later date.

Born April 8, 1943 in Greenwood, SC, Sonny was the son of the late O. A. Ethridge, Jr. and Willie Butler Ethridge. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Patricia Phillips Ethridge of Lexington, SC; his three children, Chris Ethridge (Kameron) of Aiken, SC, Phillip Ethridge (Bree) of Lexington, SC, and Ashley Faust (Jason) of Irmo, SC; grandchildren, Rachel Garrett (Ian) of West Columbia, SC, Taylor, Reese, and Walker Ethridge of Lexington, SC, Avery Faust of Irmo, SC, and Jordan Petrus of Greenwood, SC; great grandchildren, Brantley and Riley Garrett of West Columbia, SC. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Ethridge of Greenwood, SC.