LEXINGTON — Dr. Oscar Alonzo "Sonny" Ethridge, III passed peacefully on January 12, 2023 at home surrounded by family. Visitation will be Monday, January 16, 2023 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, 503 North Lake Drive, Lexington, SC from 4-6 pm. A private family celebration of life will follow at a later date.
Born April 8, 1943 in Greenwood, SC, Sonny was the son of the late O. A. Ethridge, Jr. and Willie Butler Ethridge. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Patricia Phillips Ethridge of Lexington, SC; his three children, Chris Ethridge (Kameron) of Aiken, SC, Phillip Ethridge (Bree) of Lexington, SC, and Ashley Faust (Jason) of Irmo, SC; grandchildren, Rachel Garrett (Ian) of West Columbia, SC, Taylor, Reese, and Walker Ethridge of Lexington, SC, Avery Faust of Irmo, SC, and Jordan Petrus of Greenwood, SC; great grandchildren, Brantley and Riley Garrett of West Columbia, SC. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael Ethridge of Greenwood, SC.
Sonny was a graduate of Greenwood High School and ran track while at Clemson University, graduating from Erskine College before obtaining a Doctorate in Dental Medicine from the University of Louisville, where he was a member of Delta Sigma Delta Fraternity. Sonny completed his Pedodontic Residency at The Children's Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio before moving to Lexington, SC to open a pediatric dental practice. He was a member of the American Society of Dentistry for Children, The American Academy of Pedodontics, the American Dental Association, and the South Carolina Dental Association.
After seven years in practice, Sonny survived a major motor vehicle accident. This kept him from practicing for almost two years while he made his recovery. During that time, his colleagues in the dental community rallied together. Taking turns working in his office, they kept his practice open. Against all odds, he returned to practice where he touched the lives of many children and families with healing, both dentally and spiritually, until his retirement in 1997.
Following his retirement, he became a founding member of First Community Bank, where he served on the Board of Directors and enjoyed time with his children and grandchildren hunting, fishing, and running his tractor on the family farm.
Before his accident, Sonny and his bride loved our state dance, the Shag, and performed it with style, appearing to glide effortlessly across the dance floor.
He was an elder at Seven Oaks Presbyterian Church and his passion for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, led him to hold bible studies in his office and help with the planting of Nursery Road Presbyterian Church. After moving to the Lake Murray area, he became a member of Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church.
He was truly loved by all and will be deeply missed. Sonny inspired many by his determination to overcome his mobility restrictions. We can picture the glorious reception he had when he entered the Gates of Heaven, and him dancing, once again, on the streets of gold.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MercyShips.org to assist in helping children with cleft palates to lead a normal life, or to Turning Point Ministries at DavidJeremiah.org.