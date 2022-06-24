Dr. Maryellen C. Ham departed from this life on June 16, 2022. She was born on November 12, 1941 in Dover, NH, to Patrick F. and Helen E. Crossan. In addition to her parents, Maryellen was preceded in death by three brothers: Francis, John and Paul and two brothers-in-law, Robert Manchester and Reverend George E. Ham. She is survived by one sister Evelyn Manchester of Vero Beach, FL, and her beloved husband of 50 years, Charles G. Ham and several nieces and nephews, as well as a sister-in-law, Janice Lambert of North Fort Myers, FL.
Throughout their marriage, Maryellen and Charlie enjoyed the companionship of many Boston Terriers, including their current “daughter” Molly. After graduating from high school, Maryellen served as a religious Sister of Mercy for eight years based in Manchester, NH. She earned both a Masters Degree and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study (C.A.G.S.) degree from the University of New Hampshire in 1972. During these years, Maryellen also taught graduate courses at St. Michael’s College, University of Vermont and the University of New Hampshire, while teaching full-time in-service courses to area teachers and administrators. During these years, she taught in public schools and served ten years as Superintendent of Schools in Vermont. She and Charlie spent many years traveling through all 50 states and 6 continents.
Maryellen applied to a doctoral program at Vanderbilt University and graduated in 1983 with a Doctorate in Educational Leadership. In her retirement, she worked as a research associate writing and publishing several articles in education journals. She continued to maintain an active role in education by providing seminars and courses to practicing teachers and administrators.
Maryellen and her husband relocated to the Hilton Head area in 1999 and subsequently to Greenwood, SC, where they enjoyed new and old friends for several years of happy retirement.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Greenwood on July 8 at 11 a.m., followed by interment in the columbarium.
Donations in Maryellen’s memory may be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood, SC, at 2820 Airport Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.
