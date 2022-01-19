ABBEVILLE — Dr. Leon Edwin Thompson passed peacefully in the arms of the love of his life and wife of 66 years, Patricia Foster Thompson on January 15, 2022.
He was 86 and retired with his bride to Abbeville after serving the Lord by ministering to many United Methodist congregations in Georgia and South Carolina. Born on March 28, 1935, in Timmonsville, SC, where he finished high school as Valedictorian and played football and basketball. He loved scouting and reached the highest achievement as an Eagle Scout. Dr. Thompson graduated from Wofford College, with membership in Phi Beta Kappa. In 1960, he received his Master of Divinity degree from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University, where he was a member of Theta Phi. In 1987, he returned to Emory University and received his Doctor of Ministry degree. Dr. Thompson was the eldest son of Boyd E. and Connie J. Thompson.
A wonderfully devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia Foster Thompson, a native of Spartanburg, SC, and their children John and Susan Thompson of Greenwood, SC; Robin Fox of Ninety Six; Leon (Chip) Thompson Jr. of Travelers Rest; Jack and Jane Harmon of Woodstock, GA; sister Maxine T. Armstrong of Atlanta, GA; sister-in-law, Joyce Thompson of Timmonsville and his wonderful 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother Sammie Thompson and son-in-law Russell Fox.
Dr. Thompson's ministerial appointments span 45 years. They include Prospect in Georgia; Christ Church, Valley Falls; Centenary Circuit (Centenary, Central Soule Chapel, and Shiloh); Ridge Spring Circuit (Ridge Spring, Nazareth, and Spann); Trinity, West Columbia; Cambridge, Ninety Six; Midland Park, North Charleston; Bethlehem, Bishopville; First United, Clover; and John Wesley, Charleston, all in South Carolina.
Funeral services will be Saturday, January 22 at 1 p.m. at Main Street United Methodist Church in Abbeville, with the Rev. Randy Taylor officiating and Rev. Johnny Waller and Rev. Brandon Fulmer assisting. The family will receive friends in the Greene Center from noon until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Russell Fox, Jr., Lucas Fox, Lou Thompson, Travis Harmon, Ben Dunlap, Mitchell McHale, Brian Boling, and Tyler Key.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Main Street United Methodist Church, 300 N. Main St, Abbeville; Cambridge United Methodist Church, PO Box 384, Ninety Six, SC, or Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 North Main Street Greenwood, SC.
Online condolences may be made to the Thompson family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com. The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Thompson family.