ATLANTA, GA — Dr. John E. Bartley, 76, of Atlanta, GA, died May 6, 2021 at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. He was born in Ridge Spring, SC, to the late Elizabeth Jennings Bartley and Elzie Bartley and was preceded in death by his brother Hack Bartley. He is survived by his sister Judie Bartley Crooks and her husband Joseph Crooks, sister Karen Bartley Rollison and her husband Larry Rollison, sister-in-law Libby Romein Bartley, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He served in the United States Air Force from 1969-1973 rising to the rank of Sergeant and earning many honors, including Outstanding Airman of the Year at Keesler Air Force Base. He was a 1962 graduate of Greenwood High School, earned his B.A. in French from Lander College in 1966 with many honors, including Who's Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities, earned his M.A. in French from Appalachian State University, M.Ed. in Foreign Language Education from University of Southern Mississippi, and Ph.D. in Curriculum, Development, and Instructional Processes from Georgia State University, studied at University of Maine, University of Oxford, and Harvard University. He began his lifelong career in education teaching French at Northside Junior High School, Greenwood and later taught French at University of Southern Mississippi, Community College of Southern Nevada, Jefferson Davis Junior College, and Georgia State University. After serving in the Air Force, he was Director for Community Education for Gulfport, Mississippi School District, assistant principal of Ronald E. McNair Senior High School, Atlanta, Foreign Language & ESOL Coordinator for DeKalb County School System, principal of Druid Hills High School, Atlanta, Assistant Professor of Education at Agnes Scott College, and retired as principal of Centennial High School, Roswell, GA. He was a member of The Principals' Center at Harvard, served on the Steering Committee for the State of Georgia for the Year of Languages, was awarded the President's Certificate of Excellence from Foreign Language Association of Georgia, and was honored by the State School Board of Georgia Department of Education for his service and contributions to foreign language teaching, education, and administrative support in Georgia. Alliance Francaise at Lander sponsored John for a six-week trip to France in 1966 to study at University of Paris where he developed his love for Paris to which he returned six times and for traveling throughout the United States and the world (England, Switzerland, Russia, Hong Kong, Austria, Netherlands, Canada, Italy, Ireland).
At John's request, his body was donated to Emory University for the advancement of education and medical research. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private memorial service was held for his family.