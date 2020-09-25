Dr. James Kenneth Hill
WASHINGTON, DC. — Dr. James K. Hill, 85, formerly of Ninety Six, SC, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his home in Washington, DC. Born May 3rd, 1935 in Ninety Six he was the son of the late James Hill and the late Alice R. Hill.
In 1953, he graduated from Brewer High School, he continued his education, earning a (B.S.) from Eastern Michigan University (1964), (M.S.) of Howard University (1968), and (Ed. D) at the University of Florida (1974). He was a Microbiology professor at Howard University, where he later retired. He was a member of Phi Delta Kappa and Beta Kappa Chi.
Dr. Hill loved to travel, honored his culture, loved his family, and he was a member of Pine Pleasant Baptist Church, Ninety Six, South Carolina.
He is survived by his two sisters, Tomasina Stewart of Florence, SC, and Edith Culbreath of Greenwood, SC, along with several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services to celebrate Dr. Hill’s life will be 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Pine Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, Ninety Six, South Carolina. The family is at the home of a sister, 314 North Hospital Street, Greenwood, SC. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.