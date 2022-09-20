Dr. James Henry ("Jim") Smith passed away on September 16, 2022 at the Hospice House in Greenwood, SC.
He was born December 7, 1929 to James C. and Clara Jones Smith. He grew up in Georgia and South Carolina, and graduated from Chicora High School in Charleston, SC.
After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a corpsman on the hospital ship the U.S.S. Consolation during the Korean War. Once his service ended, he turned his focus to medicine. He attended Mercer University in Macon, GA where he was President of Sigma Alpha Epsilon.
Next, he attended the Medical College of Georgia, graduating in 1958. He completed his internship and then residency in internal medicine at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, GA and the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, GA. He practiced internal medicine in Rome, GA, for 17 years before moving to Chapel Hill, NC, for a Fellowship in Cardiology at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. From Chapel Hill, he came to Greenwood, SC, where he practiced cardiology for 30 years, retiring in 2011. He was very involved in the residency teaching program at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood. He loved the practice of medicine and helping his patients. Practicing medicine was his passion, not just his profession.
He was a member of the Greenwood County Medical Association, the South Carolina Medical Association, the Southern Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, First Baptist Church of Greenwood and the Carpenter Sunday School Class.
He enjoyed politics and was a delegate to the 1972 National Democratic Convention.
He was a lifelong Georgia Bulldog fan, and enjoyed attending games in Athens with friends and family for decades. He was thrilled to cheer his dawgs on as they became National Champions once again in January 2022!
He loved St. Simon's Island, where he met Glenda Best of Macon, GA. The two were married on July 10, 1955. They returned to the island with their children and later grandchildren for many family vacations.
He was preceded in death by his sister Agnes Smith and brothers Charles E. Smith and Frank C. Smith. He is survived and greatly missed by his wife Glenda Best Smith; his children Cristie D. Smith of Rome, GA, Gena E. Smith (Jim Ericson) of Charlotte, NC, and J. Michael Smith (Toni) of Atlanta, GA; and his grandchildren Leah C. Mayo of Rome, GA, and J. Brannen Smith of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by his brother G. Clifton Smith (Nelda) of California, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family service. Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to First Baptist Church of Greenwood, 722 Grace Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.
