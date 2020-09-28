Dr. James Bryan Hill
ANDERSON — Dr. James Bryan Hill, 54, husband of Kim Kuhn Hill, of Anderson, SC, died Friday, September 25, 2020 at AnMed Health Care. He was born in Greenwood to Linda Pound Hill and the late Dr. William G. ‘Billy’ Hill.
Bryan was a 1983 graduate of Abbeville High School and Clemson University, class of 1987. From 1987-1995, he attended the Medical University of South Carolina graduating with his MD and PhD. Moving to Houston, TX, in 1995, Bryan completed his post graduate training at Baylor College of Medicine and affiliated hospitals. He moved to Columbus, TX, in 1998 to open the first pediatric practice in the history of Colorado County. Bryan returned to South Carolina in 2006 to continue his work in pediatric medicine for AnMed Health, as well as Greenville Health System. He was a pioneer in the founding of Gold Standard Pediatrics, one of the first Direct Primary Care practices in the country solely dedicated to the care of children. Bryan’s dedication to education led him to train and mentor numerous medical students in his office and teach night classes at Anderson University.
A member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, he currently served as head usher, as well as in various other capacities. Bryan, always involved through organizations within his profession and with his passion for helping children, endeavored to make his community better. Among others, he was actively associated with the Future Farmers of America (FFA), Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Upper Long Cane Society, Advisor for Reach the Children of Rwanda International and the Professional Bull Riders Association.
Surviving Bryan are his wife of 14 years, Kim, of the home; his daughter, Kelli Krpec (Scott) of Garwood, TX; three grandchildren, Weston, Bree and Lyla; his mother, Linda P. Hill, of Abbeville; two brothers, Alan Hill (Ann) of Suwanee GA and Charlie Hill, MD, PhD, of Lilburn, GA; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Daniel and Marjorie Kuhn of Columbus, TX; three brothers-in-law, Kevin Kuhn of Houston, TX, Keith Kuhn (Christy) of Cat Springs, TX and Kris Kuhn (Amber) of Columbus, TX.
A private family service will be 10 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 in the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 209 Broad Road, Anderson, SC, with Rev. J. Chris Fischer officiating. The service will be live-streamed and may be accessed by visiting https://www.harrisfuneral.com/obituary/DrJBryan-Hill. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 in Long Cane Cemetery, Highway 20, Abbeville, SC. The family will greet friends immediately following the graveside service.
Due to the government mandated, COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that you practice social distancing at all times.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials, in memory of Bryan, be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 209 Broad St. Anderson, SC 29621, Reach the Children of Rwanda, USA, PO Box 423, Due West, SC 29639 or Anderson University — Office of Development, Scholarship Fund — c/o School of Nursing, 316 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.
The family is at their respective homes.
